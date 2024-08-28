Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,695 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

