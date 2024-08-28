Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,738 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,243 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.