Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 208 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Graham worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $5,256,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $781.49 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $563.39 and a fifty-two week high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $739.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

