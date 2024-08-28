Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,528 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

