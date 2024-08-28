Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,577 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Stephens increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

