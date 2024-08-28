Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,476 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Azenta worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

