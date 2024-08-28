Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,137 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,715,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,118,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Neogen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,807 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Neogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

