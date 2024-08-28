Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,752 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

