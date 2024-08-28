Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,021 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

