Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 81 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 693.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.05. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

