Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 973 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

