Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $1.61 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Solventum stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

