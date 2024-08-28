Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 103.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

MLM opened at $556.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

