Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

