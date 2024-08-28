Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

