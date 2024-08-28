Reuven Spiegel Acquires 3,885 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.80.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 484,571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.