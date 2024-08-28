REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REVG opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

