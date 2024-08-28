Reviewing Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) & Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elutia and Ablynx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.99 million 3.89 -$37.66 million ($2.37) -1.69 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Elutia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -164.45% N/A -112.77% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Elutia and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Elutia has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Elutia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elutia and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elutia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Elutia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elutia is more favorable than Ablynx.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

