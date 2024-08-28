Reviewing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million -0.18 -$32.55 million $39.83 0.04 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.35 N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -67.03% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 14.05% 1.78% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

