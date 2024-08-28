Reviewing BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BYD and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $85.22 billion 1.01 $4.25 billion $2.92 19.81 Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A $341.27 0.02

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mazda Motor pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.8%. BYD pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mazda Motor pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mazda Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 4.93% 21.49% 4.86% Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

