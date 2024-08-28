Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,069,421 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Revolution Bars Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.