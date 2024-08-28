Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Down 10%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 161,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 693,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

