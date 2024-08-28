REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Update

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $56.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
