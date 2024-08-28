REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. REX American Resources traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 43,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
Separately, StockNews.com cut REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
REX American Resources Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of $785.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
