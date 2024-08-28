REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. REX American Resources traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 43,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $7,946,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $785.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

