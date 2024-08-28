RFG Advisory LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

