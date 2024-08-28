Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.91 and last traded at $119.44. Approximately 9,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

