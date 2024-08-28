Richard P. Hamada Sells 1,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

KEYS opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

