RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,861.80

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,861.80 ($24.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,700 ($22.42). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,832 ($24.16), with a volume of 188,521 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.86 and a beta of 0.40.

RIT Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,407.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About RIT Capital Partners

In related news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,000,001.20 ($1,318,740.87). 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

