Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Head-To-Head Survey

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.20% 2.89% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rithm Capital and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.30 $622.26 million $1.50 7.75 AGNC Investment $514.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 9 0 2.90 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

