Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 10.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.44.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

