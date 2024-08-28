Riverwater Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 16,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 481,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

