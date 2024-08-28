Robert Desantis Sells 396 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

ISRG stock opened at $482.35 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.50 and its 200-day moving average is $412.03. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.