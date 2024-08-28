Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
RHHBY stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
