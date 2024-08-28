Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) General Counsel Sells $198,798.48 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RKLB stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

