Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.40. 5,028,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,991,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Specifically, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after buying an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.