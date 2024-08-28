ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.01

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $12.43. ROHM shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 30,524 shares.

ROHM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.