Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

