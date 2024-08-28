Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.30 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 498.90 ($6.58). Approximately 7,238,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.56).

RR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 416.25 ($5.49).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 465.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 427.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,446.06). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

