Royal Bank of Canada Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $405.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $388.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average is $331.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $388.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.