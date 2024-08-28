Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.03

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.03 and last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile



Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

