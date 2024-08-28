RS Group (LON:RS1) Trading Down 1.6%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 765 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 765 ($10.09). Approximately 896,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,190,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 777.50 ($10.25).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($12.20) to GBX 900 ($11.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.29) to GBX 785 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 759.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,961.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.24), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($87,673.53). In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.67) per share, for a total transaction of £23,859.15 ($31,464.00). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.24), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($87,673.53). 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

