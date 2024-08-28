Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.44. 35,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 38,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.
