Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.44. 35,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 38,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$164.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.