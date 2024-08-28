Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $6,730,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $6,287,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

