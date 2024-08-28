Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

