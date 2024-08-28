Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

RUSHA stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

