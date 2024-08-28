Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Einar Roosileht Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

