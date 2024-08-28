S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Shares Down 3%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.83. 3,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

S4 Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

