Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

