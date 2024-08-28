Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $496,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $374.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

