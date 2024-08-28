Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Up 2.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.46. 2,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.